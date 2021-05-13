Body of Texas mother missing for weeks found in pond

PEARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a Texas mother who had been missing for weeks was found in an SUV in a pond on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Police said Wednesday that the body was positively identified as Erica Hernandez after being recovered in Pearland.

The single mother of three children had been missing since April 18 after she was last seen leaving her friend’s house in southwest Houston at around 2:30 a.m.

KTRK reports the family said Hernandez had sent a text just after 3 a.m. that read she was “five minutes away from getting home.”

Police did not say if foul play was suspected in her death.

“The Pearland Police Department extends our condolences to the family and everyone affected by this tragedy. The investigation into the death of Ms. Hernandez is still active and ongoing,” Pearland police said in a statement.

