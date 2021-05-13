Central Texas officer fires at vehicle that nearly hit him as driver flees

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A driver who sped off after one traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Temple, and then nearly struck an officer while fleeing from a second stop, prompting the officer to fire twice, was arrested after a foot chase through a residential neighborhood, but not without a struggle.

The shots the officer fired struck the vehicle, but not the driver, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.

The initial traffic stop occurred at around 3 p.m. Thursday at West Avenue H and South 37th Street, Arreguin said.

The driver sped off, but was later found in the 500 block of West Avenue V, she said.

“When officers approached, the suspect again attempted to flee, nearly striking an officer with his vehicle. That officer fired two shots, striking the vehicle but missing the suspect,” she said.

The driver abandoned his vehicle in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street and ran through a residential area, where he was captured.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, “physically resisted arrest before being transported to Bell County Jail,” Arreguin said.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, she said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call either the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477,

