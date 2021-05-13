Cold case investigators make an arrest in 2006 murder of Central Texas woman

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Cold case investigators have made an arrest in the 2006 murder of a Llano County woman whose body was found in 2009 in a boat on the bottom of Inks Lake, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

Jimmy Wolfenbarger, 57, of Lubbock, was named in a murder indictment on May 3 in Llano County in connection with the death of Holly Simmons, 46, of Buchanan Dam.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on May 12 and was later released after posting $2 million bond.

Simmons disappeared on Nov. 27, 2006 after dropping her then 17-year-old daughter at a school bus stop.

Her daughter reported her missing the next day.

On July 7, 2009, a recreational diver found the aluminum boat on the bottom of Inks Lake.

Simmons’ body was in the bottom of the boat, covered with bags of concrete, which had become waterlogged and hardened, the DPS said.

Department of Public Safety divers assisted by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office recovered the boat and Simmons’ remains.

Seven years later, in 2016 the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program reviewed the case extensively, and ultimately assigned it to a Texas Ranger to reinvestigate with the sheriff’s office, the DPS said.

Wolfenbarger, who was Simmons’ landlord in 2006, was named as a suspect after a five-year investigation, the DPS said.

He lived near Simmons home in an RV park and “often had disputes with Simmons regarding one of her two daughters,” the DPS said.

