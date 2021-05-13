Copperas Cove: City announcers Utility Assistance Donation Program

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Copperas Cove has launched a program to help residents having trouble paying water bills.

Donations to the Utility Assistance Program will be accepted at the city’s Utility Administration Office at 305 South Main St. and may be made in person in cash, or by check, money order or credit card and by mail by check or money order.

“Donations will be deposited into a specific account, to be utilized for assistance as necessary. Donation receipts will be available upon request of the donor,” the city said in a press release.

Requests for assistance will be accepted at the Utility Administration Office or by email at utilities@copperascovetx.gov.

To qualify for assistance, accounts must be current and/or under a payment arrangement or contract; current billed usage must be less than 8,000 gallons; assistance must be needed at the time of the request, and the person requesting assistance is authorized on the account.

A customer may receive a maximum adjustment of as much as $13.83 for the billing period.

Residents who require continued assistance must reapply monthly.

