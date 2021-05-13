Crawford, McGregor, Lampasas girls golf teams place at state

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three Central Texas girls golf teams earned state medals.

Crawford placed third in Class 2A. This is the first state golf medal going back to Crawford.

McGregor took second in Class 3A. Maggie Parmer finished in third in the individual competition, for the second time in her career.

Lampasas won a bronze medal in Class 4A.

