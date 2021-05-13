Advertisement

Fort Hood offers first look into leadership training in the People First Initiative

As part of the People’s first initiative, Fort Hood gave some inside access Wednesday into...
As part of the People’s first initiative, Fort Hood gave some inside access Wednesday into Green Company, one of the training modules for future leaders to establish trust with soldiers under their command.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - As part of the People’s first initiative, Fort Hood gave some inside access Wednesday into Green Company, one of the training modules for future leaders to establish trust with soldiers under their command.

Vanessa Guillen’s death on Fort Hood has created fear across the Army. That’s why Spc. Shakiva Battle says she was nervous when she transferred into Green Company and to Fort Hood.

“I was initially nervous when I received my orders to come here,” she said.

“When I got here, it’s been a very different experience.”

For a two-week period, Green Company held team-building exercises and interpersonal connections, all designed to help soldiers and their families feel safe and accounted for... something that these leaders say has been a glaring problem since the War on Terror began.

“We’ve kind of gotten away from actually putting people first,” said 1st Sgt. Richard Gaines.

“We’ve been so mission oriented since the start of OIF and OEF, and rightfully so. But at the same time, we haven’t focused on our resources, and I think we’re starting to see that neglect come to the forefront.”

Regaining trust from the top-down, something that many of these new leaders expect to achieve with no exceptions.

“A lot of females want to get out and don’t want to be in because of the experiences that’re happening around the Army,” said Sgt. 1st Class Saleskie Nazario.

“We’re all soldiers from the lowest to the highest ranks. Without a strong sergeant or leader, we can’t have strong soldiers. We have to make sure that these soldiers know when they get to their unit, they know what to do when they get there.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
Rolf Meier was arrested Friday at his home.
Texas man charged after Labrador Retriever shot, killed in driveway of family’s home
A Golden Retriever named Jack was killed while his family was camping at an area lake and a...
Dog shot to death in backyard of home while family was camping at area lake
Police initially thought the driver had been shot, but an autopsy report shows he was bitten by...
Police: Man found dead after freak crash near local restaurant wasn’t shot, he was bitten
A member of the McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad carries the device found in the home.
Device officers found in Central Texas home while serving a warrant was a pipe bomb

Latest News

Project Apple Tree offers new school supplies for families in Bell County for a lower price.
Belton: Group offers discounted school supplies for families in need
Federal health officials cleared the way Wednesday for the vaccination of adolescents 12 and...
CDC OKs Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and older, but will Central Texas youngsters get it?
Culinary arts students train for jobs after graduation. Such programs are growing in some area...
Area high school career programs grow as student interest rises
A sign outside a Temple restaurant. Like many in Central Texas, it is short-staffed and...
A sign of the times: Area restaurants short staffed and struggling to find workers