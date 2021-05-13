Fort Hood offers first look into leadership training in the People First Initiative

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - As part of the People’s first initiative, Fort Hood gave some inside access Wednesday into Green Company, one of the training modules for future leaders to establish trust with soldiers under their command.

Vanessa Guillen’s death on Fort Hood has created fear across the Army. That’s why Spc. Shakiva Battle says she was nervous when she transferred into Green Company and to Fort Hood.

“I was initially nervous when I received my orders to come here,” she said.

“When I got here, it’s been a very different experience.”

For a two-week period, Green Company held team-building exercises and interpersonal connections, all designed to help soldiers and their families feel safe and accounted for... something that these leaders say has been a glaring problem since the War on Terror began.

“We’ve kind of gotten away from actually putting people first,” said 1st Sgt. Richard Gaines.

“We’ve been so mission oriented since the start of OIF and OEF, and rightfully so. But at the same time, we haven’t focused on our resources, and I think we’re starting to see that neglect come to the forefront.”

Regaining trust from the top-down, something that many of these new leaders expect to achieve with no exceptions.

“A lot of females want to get out and don’t want to be in because of the experiences that’re happening around the Army,” said Sgt. 1st Class Saleskie Nazario.

“We’re all soldiers from the lowest to the highest ranks. Without a strong sergeant or leader, we can’t have strong soldiers. We have to make sure that these soldiers know when they get to their unit, they know what to do when they get there.”

