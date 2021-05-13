Advertisement

Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80

Students of the Washington Leadership Academy have written their positive hopes for the school...
Students of the Washington Leadership Academy have written their positive hopes for the school year on post-it notes, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Washington. The school "personalized learning" technique uses software, data and constant monitoring of student progress to adapt teaching to each child's strengths, weaknesses, interests and goals and enable them to master topics at their own speed.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M’s best-known products, the Post-it Note, has died at his home in Minnesota.

The family’s obituary says Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.

According to 3M, Silver was working in a company lab in 1968 when he discovered an adhesive formula that allowed notes to be easily attached to surfaces, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving a residue.

In 1974, a colleague came up with the idea of using Silver’s adhesive on paper and a product that later became known as Post-it Notes was born.

Silver’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Camp Invention, a STEM summer program for grades K-6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police initially thought the driver had been shot, but an autopsy report shows he was bitten by...
Police: Man found dead after freak crash near local restaurant wasn’t shot, he was bitten
Do you recognize her?
Who Is She? Police need help identifying mystery woman
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions
Belton and Salado crews battled the fire in which a 16-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns.
Burns from house fire send teenager to local hospital
Victim of shooting near middle school flown to local hospital
Victim of shooting near middle school flown to local hospital

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Shots fired as US Marshals serve warrant at home near local school, one person dies
Your mask is probably filthy, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's unhealthy.
Just how dirty is your mask? It’s probably filthy
It was the first home run of Landon Dieterich’s professional career, but he had no idea until...
Memory of murdered high school friend inspires Central Texas minor leaguer
Police Memorial
Hughes County Sheriff Deputy remembered during National Police Week