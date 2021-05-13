Advertisement

Local officer involved in shooting, no injuries reported

The incident occurred near South 9th Street and Avenue V just east of the Scott & White Medical...
The incident occurred near South 9th Street and Avenue V just east of the Scott & White Medical Center campus.(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – A Temple police officer was involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred near South 9th Street and Avenue V just east of the Scott & White Medical Center campus.

A suspect is in custody, police said, and there’s no danger to the public.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

