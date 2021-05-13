Locally heavy rain on the way next week

We’ll have a few days to dry out across Central Texas before the next rounds of showers and thunderstorms arrive. We’re expecting an unsettled weather pattern to stay in place for close to a week with multiple rounds of showers and storms expected to blow through. Although it’s May and locally heavy rain is certainly likely, the overall severe weather chances are expected to stay relatively low, especially for what is the heart of severe weather season. Before we get to the deluge of rain, we’re expecting quiet weather to close the work week with some sunshine returning too. Morning temperatures under widespread cloudiness will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s but with mist and drizzle staying away nearly area wide, temperatures will steadily warm up even with the morning clouds. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 60s by lunch time and sunshine partially returns and we’ll enjoy partly cloudy skies almost all afternoon long as high temperatures reach the low-to-mid 70s! Yes, temperatures will be significantly cooler than normal, by about 10°, but it’ll still be a wonderful day today. With partly cloudy skies tonight, overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper 50s by morning. We’ll enjoy partly cloudy skies again Friday as highs warm into the mid-to-upper 70s.

There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding the weekend forecast. We are expecting highs both Saturday and Sunday to reach the low-to-mid 80s under partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the mid-to-upper 60s, but the big question is whether or not we’ll see any rain. A weak disturbance should swing through Texas Saturday into Sunday and will likely kick up some storms. Saturday’s storms are expected to stay mostly away from our area during the afternoon but could move in from the west near and after sunset. If Saturday’s storms reach our area in a weakening state and dissipate over our area, we’ll likely see the remnant boundaries fire back up with showers and thunderstorms Sunday. The weak mid-atmospheric disturbance swinging through will be closer to our area Sunday so rain chances will be slightly higher. Saturday’s rain odds near 30% climb to 40% Sunday. We’re not expecting a washout of a weekend so don’t go changing your plans. Much higher rain chances arrive for the middle of next week as a strong upper-level disturbance moves into the South Central Plains. We’ll likely start out the work-week relatively rain-free with only a 30% chance of rain Monday but those chances jump to 60% Tuesday and stay near 50% Wednesday. It won’t be an all day washout either day, but a few waves of showers and storms moves in. A few severe storms could be possible next week, but some of the ingredients for the typical springtime storms may be missing and the severe weather potential could thankfully be limited. Although hail, gusty winds, and tornado chances aren’t terribly high, the potential for flooding rain may be. We’re expecting 2″ to 3″ through Wednesday, the bulk of that falling Tuesday, with locally higher amounts potentially near 4″. We’re still running a rainfall deficit for the year with drought-like conditions hanging around, however thanks to recent rains, we may have to contend with flooding since the ground is fairly saturated.

