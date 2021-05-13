Advertisement

Midway Special Olympics gains momentum from their state medal

Midway celebrates winning third as a team at state.
Midway celebrates winning third as a team at state.
By Darby Brown
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -This spring the UIL teamed up with Special Olympics United to hold a state track meet, the first-ever joint event from these organizations.

Midway left with a medal.

“Almost every single kid had their personal best time or jump or whatever it was, and so we ended up third place as a team,” said Midway Special Olympics coach Julia Biezenski.

Riding off that momentum, they had a powerlifting showcase, held at a gym in Waco.

“It’s absolutely amazing to watch these kids,” said Biezenski.

The organization typically competes in four different sports throughout the year. They’d love to see more UIL associated events in the future.

