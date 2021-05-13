Advertisement

One more rain-free day before a wet stretch of weather takes over

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After an active & rainy start to the week, we have one more pleasant day tomorrow before the rain and storms move back in. If you’ve been thinking about getting to any outdoor chores or errands done, now’s the time to do those as the stormy weather returns over the weekend. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s and winds will be out of the east. Clouds build back in overnight and we will see our winds transition to more southeast flow by tomorrow and that will increase the clouds and humidity over the weekend and into next week. Before the thick clouds and the rain fully take over we get to see some more peaks of sunshine tomorrow highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s.

Starting Saturday, a series of disturbances will bring multiple days of showers and storms expected to last through at least the middle of next week. This weekend is looking wetter on Sunday than Saturday, but next week brings the better rain chances. At the moment, it looks like we will get about 2-4 more inches of rain next week and that should do wonders for the drought conditions still prevalent.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police initially thought the driver had been shot, but an autopsy report shows he was bitten by...
Police: Man found dead after freak crash near local restaurant wasn’t shot, he was bitten
Do you recognize her?
Who Is She? Police need help identifying mystery woman
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions
Victim of shooting near middle school flown to local hospital
Victim of shooting near middle school flown to local hospital
Belton and Salado crews battled the fire in which a 16-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns.
Burns from house fire send teenager to local hospital

Latest News

fastcast overcast partly cloudy goldthwaite wind
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
Jennifer McDermed, of KMSP in Minneapolis, got caught in the error that “multiplied” her across...
Weather reporter ‘multiplies’ in hilarious graphics error on live TV
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
EPA revokes Trump-era policy that loosened clean-air rules
KWTX Fastcast Images
Locally heavy rain on the way next week