One more rain-free day before a wet stretch of weather takes over

After an active & rainy start to the week, we have one more pleasant day tomorrow before the rain and storms move back in. If you’ve been thinking about getting to any outdoor chores or errands done, now’s the time to do those as the stormy weather returns over the weekend. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s and winds will be out of the east. Clouds build back in overnight and we will see our winds transition to more southeast flow by tomorrow and that will increase the clouds and humidity over the weekend and into next week. Before the thick clouds and the rain fully take over we get to see some more peaks of sunshine tomorrow highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s.

Starting Saturday, a series of disturbances will bring multiple days of showers and storms expected to last through at least the middle of next week. This weekend is looking wetter on Sunday than Saturday, but next week brings the better rain chances. At the moment, it looks like we will get about 2-4 more inches of rain next week and that should do wonders for the drought conditions still prevalent.

