Police release video of exchange of gunfire at local apartment complex

The video shows groups or teens and young adults exchanging gunfire. (Temple Police Dept.)

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Temple police released surveillance video Thursday of an exchange of gunfire last month between groups of teens or young adults at the Wayman Manor apartment complex in the 1800 block of East Avenue K and asked for the public’s help in their investigation.

“Thankfully in this incident no one was seriously injured or killed,” police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

“The level of violent crime we are dealing with is increasing and we can’t be everywhere and see everything. We need our community to call when they see something suspicious and to cooperate with our investigators as we work together to reduce and solve crime in our neighborhoods.”

The surveillance video

of the incident shows a vehicle traveling past the complex several times.

Shots were fired by the occupants at the vehicle in the direction of different individuals at the complex, many of whom returned fire toward the vehicle.

Officers who responded to a report of a disturbance at around 1 a.m. on April 26 found shell casings and damage to buildings and vehicles in and around the complex.

“Today our youth have far too easy access to weapons,” Criminal Investigations Lt. Brian Moody said.

“We strongly urge the community to help each other and come forward with any information regarding this investigation to help us address this type of crime and keep our community safe.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

