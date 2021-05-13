Recount shows local city council race ended in a tie

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A recount Thursday showed one Killeen City Council race on May 1 ended in a tie.

Unofficial returns on the night of the election showed Killeen City Council Dist. 4 incumbent Steve Harris finished a close second to challenger Michael Boyd, 181-179.

A third candidate, Brockley King Moore, received 112 votes, according to the unofficial election night count.

The results canvassed by the city council, however, showed Harris and Boyd tied with 181 votes each, and the recount Thursday confirmed the results.

The Killeen City Council on May 18 will consider an ordinance calling for a second election.

