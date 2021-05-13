Advertisement

Recount shows local city council race ended in a tie

A recount Thursday showed a local city council race on May 1 ended in a tie. (Photo by Kathleen...
A recount Thursday showed a local city council race on May 1 ended in a tie. (Photo by Kathleen Serie/file)(KWTX)
By Matt Zdun
Published: May. 13, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – A recount Thursday showed one Killeen City Council race on May 1 ended in a tie.

Unofficial returns on the night of the election showed Killeen City Council Dist. 4 incumbent Steve Harris finished a close second to challenger Michael Boyd, 181-179.

A third candidate, Brockley King Moore, received 112 votes, according to the unofficial election night count.

The results canvassed by the city council, however, showed Harris and Boyd tied with 181 votes each, and the recount Thursday confirmed the results.

The Killeen City Council on May 18 will consider an ordinance calling for a second election.

