Shots fired as US Marshals serve warrant at home near local school, one person dies

Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary school.(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX)- One person is dead after shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary school.

Few details were immediately released.

Marshals were serving a federal arrest warrant at around 10:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue, Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a brief press release.

The neighborhood is just southwest of Peebles Elementary School.

“Investigators continue to process the scene and there is no immediate danger in the area,” Miramontez said.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

