Advertisement

Central Texas constable shot twice during pursuit expected to be okay

DPS troopers and sheriff's deputies in North Texas took at least one person into custody...
DPS troopers and sheriff's deputies in North Texas took at least one person into custody following a high speed chase. A driver pulled from the vehicle officers were chasing required medical attention.(CBS DFW Chopper 11)
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Two suspects are in custody and hospitalized following a chase in Johnson County near Alvarado on Thursday, May 13.

The scene was along the southbound I-35W service road near County Road 604 close to Alvarado shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Alvarado Police were on the scene, too.

Officers with guns drawn were focused on a red Dodge Neon on the side of the service road.

The road was shut down in both directions during the incident.

Chopper 11 was on the scene as a person in the passenger seat came out of the car and was taken into custody.

Another person taken from that red sedan was rushed away in an Alvarado Police SUV and later put on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Chopper 11 also got a shot of a DPS trooper’s SUV with multiple bullet holes in the windshield.

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King later confirmed to CBS 11, the chase started after the Dallas Fugitive Task Force went to Hill Count searching for a man wanted in a Dallas shooting case.

There, a Hill County constable was shot twice, but Sheriff King said he’s expected to be okay.

Both suspects in the car then led police on a chase northbound on I-35W.

Sheriff King confirmed they lost control and ran off the road when one or both of the suspects got into a shoo out with officers.

Both are believed to have suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals.

No other officers were hurt.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police initially thought the driver had been shot, but an autopsy report shows he was bitten by...
Police: Man found dead after freak crash near local restaurant wasn’t shot, he was bitten
Do you recognize her?
Who Is She? Police need help identifying mystery woman
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions
Victim of shooting near middle school flown to local hospital
Victim of shooting near middle school flown to local hospital
Belton and Salado crews battled the fire in which a 16-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns.
Burns from house fire send teenager to local hospital

Latest News

The body of a Texas mother who had been missing for weeks was found in an SUV in a pond.
Body of Texas mother missing for weeks found in pond
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee adjusts her face mask while screening...
Mask-wearing guidance eased, but change affects fewer than 30% of Central Texas residents
Brooke Baker Chadwick is charged with first-degree felony injury to a child with intent of...
Texas mother charged with child abuse after son, 5, dies
An EPA grant will help pay to remove asbestos from and then demolish this building abandoned...
City gets grant to demolish local nursing home building abandoned 20 years ago
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks