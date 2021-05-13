Central Texas constable shot twice during pursuit expected to be okay

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Two suspects are in custody and hospitalized following a chase in Johnson County near Alvarado on Thursday, May 13.

The scene was along the southbound I-35W service road near County Road 604 close to Alvarado shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Alvarado Police were on the scene, too.

Officers with guns drawn were focused on a red Dodge Neon on the side of the service road.

The road was shut down in both directions during the incident.

Chopper 11 was on the scene as a person in the passenger seat came out of the car and was taken into custody.

Another person taken from that red sedan was rushed away in an Alvarado Police SUV and later put on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Chopper 11 also got a shot of a DPS trooper’s SUV with multiple bullet holes in the windshield.

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King later confirmed to CBS 11, the chase started after the Dallas Fugitive Task Force went to Hill Count searching for a man wanted in a Dallas shooting case.

There, a Hill County constable was shot twice, but Sheriff King said he’s expected to be okay.

Both suspects in the car then led police on a chase northbound on I-35W.

Sheriff King confirmed they lost control and ran off the road when one or both of the suspects got into a shoo out with officers.

Both are believed to have suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals.

No other officers were hurt.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.