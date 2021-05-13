Advertisement

Suspect in deadly shooting near local cemetery named in murder indictment

Grand jurors returned a murder indictment Thursday against a Central Texas man who’s jailed in...
By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – McLennan County grand jurors returned a murder indictment Thursday against a Brendon Le Osha Riggs, 20, who’s jailed in lieu of $1 million bond after a deadly shooting near a local cemetery.

The indictment stems from a shooting in September 2020 in Waco that left Kaden Hitchcock, 21, dead.

The U.S. Marshals Service Lonestar Task Force arrested Riggs in Coleman County in late February.

Officers who responded to a report of a possible suicide at around 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2020 at a home at 312 Wagon Wheel Circle adjacent to Oakwood Cemetery found Hitchcock dead and evidence he was killed during a robbery.

Hitchcock had been shot once in the head.

Investigators said the house was targeted specifically.

Two teenagers were charged with capital murder in October 2020 in the deadly shooting.

In January, a McLennan County grand jury declined to indict them.

