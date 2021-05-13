Texas man who killed woman on her birthday sentenced 2 days after his 51st

DALLAS (AP) – A Texas man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a 22-year-old Dallas woman as she went to celebrate her birthday with friends.

The Dallas County district attorney’s office says Glen Richter pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Sara Hudson.

He must serve 30 years before he’s eligible for parole.

He turned 51 on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Richter sexually assaulted Hudson, shot her twice and set her vehicle on fire. Her body was found in the back of the vehicle.

Hudson had been working in Dallas after recently graduating from the University of Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.