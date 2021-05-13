Advertisement

Texas mother charged with child abuse after son, 5, dies

Brooke Baker Chadwick is charged with first-degree felony injury to a child with intent of...
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s Crimes Against Children investigators arrested a woman in connection with a child abuse case involving her 5-year-old son who died on Monday, May 10.

Sheriff Russ Authier said Brooke Baker Chadwick, 42, contacted emergency services on Friday, May 7, just before 7:00 p.m., and said her son was nonresponsive and “not breathing right.”

Paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene in the 600 block of Soaring Star Lane, in Aledo.

The first responders administered life-saving measures and rushed the boy to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Chadwick told deputies on scene that the child suffered from a cognitive disorder, causing him to fall frequently, the Sheriff’s Office said.

She claimed the child had tripped and fallen, striking his head on the tile floor in their home.

Deputies observed a large bump on the child’s head.

Medical staff reported several of the child’s injuries were inconsistent with a fall and based upon the expert opinion of Cook Children’s Medical Center Care Team, the trauma to the child was consistent with child abuse.

The child was placed on life support in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and died just after 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Child witnesses were interviewed by professionals at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County.

The Department of Family and Protective Services (Child Protective Services) was also contacted regarding other children in the residence.

Sheriff Authier said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death pending an autopsy.

Chadwick is charged with first-degree felony injury to a child with intent of serious bodily injury.

She was arrested earlier this week in Tarrant County.

Sheriff Authier said the case is still under investigation and when complete, the case will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office seeking prosecution.

