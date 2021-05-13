Advertisement

Weather reporter ‘multiplies’ in hilarious graphics error on live TV

By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - A meteorologist’s weather report was interrupted by a psychedelic graphics error that caused fits of laughter in the newsroom.

Jennifer McDermed, of KMSP in Minneapolis, got caught in the error that “multiplied” her across the screen Tuesday.

She and her coworkers thought it was hilarious.

McDermed managed to have a little fun and deliver the forecast.

She even kept the joke going by changing her contact picture and sharing it on social media.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police initially thought the driver had been shot, but an autopsy report shows he was bitten by...
Police: Man found dead after freak crash near local restaurant wasn’t shot, he was bitten
Do you recognize her?
Who Is She? Police need help identifying mystery woman
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions
Belton and Salado crews battled the fire in which a 16-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns.
Burns from house fire send teenager to local hospital
Victim of shooting near middle school flown to local hospital
Victim of shooting near middle school flown to local hospital

Latest News

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
Biden meets with GOP senators as infrastructure talks deepen
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, attorney Sidney Powell speaks in Alpharetta, Ga.
Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use
Glen Richter was sentenced to prison two days after his 51st birthday.
Texas man who killed woman on her birthday sentenced 2 days after his 51st
LIVE: Biden makes remarks as CDC eases guidance on indoor mask-wearing