2005 NCAA Champion joins Baylor Lady Bears coaching staff

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Two-time Baylor All-American and 2005 NCAA Champion Sophia Young-Malcolm is coming home to Baylor as a part of head coach Nicki Collen’s staff as Assistant AD for Player Development, Collen announced Friday.

Young-Malcolm played on Baylor’s first NCAA Championship team in 2005, was a two-time All-American and one of seven players in BU history to amass both 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.

“Today is a big day for Baylor women’s basketball as we welcome an all-time great back to the program,” said Collen. “Sophia’s background as a student-athlete at Baylor as well as being a three-time WNBA All-Star, combined with her passion for empowering women, is a perfect fit for this leadership position on our staff. Our players will be blown away by her desire to help them grow, and I am excited for Sophia, her husband, Jermaine and her two children, Skye and Sevyn to be a part of the Baylor Family.”

As Assistant AD for Player Development, Young will serve the student-athletes in the women’s basketball program as the liaison between the Baylor Student-Athlete Center for Excellence (SACE). The SACE department serves student-athletes in two major areas: academic services and character formation. Young will also spearhead the program’s community service efforts and assist in recruiting.

“I am super excited to be coming back home,” Young said. “I am eager to teach, help and inspire our young female student-athletes on how to be Champions For Life.”

Young’s four-year playing career at Baylor spanned from 2002-06. Through the 2020-21 season, Young still ranks fourth all-time in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage, second in rebounds (first in NCAA era), and second in double-doubles.

