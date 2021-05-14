Advertisement

Advanced DNA testing leads to arrest in 1995 murder of beloved Texas teacher

Mary Catherine Edwards, 31, who lived alone, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 13, 1995. Her...
Mary Catherine Edwards, 31, who lived alone, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 13, 1995. Her parents found her dead the next day. (DPS photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest has been made in the 1995 murder of a beloved Beaumont schoolteacher who was raped and killed in her home, where her parents found her dead, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday.

Mary Catherine Edwards, 31, who lived alone, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 13, 1995.

After she failed to respond to phone calls the next day, her parents went to her home on Park Meadow Street in Beaumont to check on her and discovered her drowned in the bathroom.

She had been raped and murdered.

Clayton Bernard Foreman, 61, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, who was arrested on April 26 in Franklin County, Ohio, on a warrant charging capital murder in Edwards’ death, is fighting extradition.

He’s held in the Franklin County Corrections Center without bond.

He’s next scheduled for a court appearance on June 3.

“Foreman attended the same school as Edwards and her brother,” the DPS said.

“Over the years, the two knew each other, but reportedly had little interaction.”

Clayton Bernard Foreman.
Clayton Bernard Foreman.(Jail photo)

Advanced DNA testing helped breathe life into the investigation in 2020, and last summer the reward for information in the case was increased to $6,000.

“Detectives used DNA obtained from the original crime scene to build a case that ultimately led to Foreman’s arrest,” the DPS said Friday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows groups or teens and young adults exchanging gunfire.
Police release video of exchange of gunfire at local apartment complex
Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Man killed as US Marshals served warrant at home near local school identified
DPS troopers and sheriff's deputies in North Texas took at least one person into custody...
Central Texas constable shot during chase reported to be doing well after surgery
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions
An officer fired two shots, striking the vehicle but missing the suspect, a police spokeswoman...
Central Texas officer fires at vehicle that nearly hit him as driver flees, teenager arrested

Latest News

Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Man killed as US Marshals served warrant at home near local school identified
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden to meet DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push
DPS troopers and sheriff's deputies in North Texas took at least one person into custody...
Central Texas constable shot during chase reported to be doing well after surgery
The city is asking for input on the Riverwalk trail and other trails around the city.
Waco: City looking for feedback on area trails