Advanced DNA testing leads to arrest in 1995 murder of beloved Texas teacher

BEAUMONT, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest has been made in the 1995 murder of a beloved Beaumont schoolteacher who was raped and killed in her home, where her parents found her dead, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday.

Mary Catherine Edwards, 31, who lived alone, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 13, 1995.

After she failed to respond to phone calls the next day, her parents went to her home on Park Meadow Street in Beaumont to check on her and discovered her drowned in the bathroom.

She had been raped and murdered.

Clayton Bernard Foreman, 61, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, who was arrested on April 26 in Franklin County, Ohio, on a warrant charging capital murder in Edwards’ death, is fighting extradition.

He’s held in the Franklin County Corrections Center without bond.

He’s next scheduled for a court appearance on June 3.

“Foreman attended the same school as Edwards and her brother,” the DPS said.

“Over the years, the two knew each other, but reportedly had little interaction.”

Clayton Bernard Foreman. (Jail photo)

Advanced DNA testing helped breathe life into the investigation in 2020, and last summer the reward for information in the case was increased to $6,000.

“Detectives used DNA obtained from the original crime scene to build a case that ultimately led to Foreman’s arrest,” the DPS said Friday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.