Advertisement

Cat makes 5-story leap from burning building, walks away

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cat in Chicago nearly spent all nine lives jumping five stories from a building on fire.

Instead, he was just fine, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened at an apartment building near the Chicago’s South Side.

As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.

Officials reported the cat was uninjured and even tried to get back into the building.

The surreal moment was shared on social media. There was no shortage of rabid reactions, with flavors ranging between “see, cats are amazing” and “see, cats are magical minions of Satan.”

Whatever your take, black cats are supposed to be unlucky, but this one seems as lucky as they come.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows groups or teens and young adults exchanging gunfire.
Police release video of exchange of gunfire at local apartment complex
Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Shots fired as US Marshals serve warrant at home near local school, one person dies
DPS troopers and sheriff's deputies in North Texas took at least one person into custody...
Central Texas constable shot twice during pursuit expected to be OK, sheriff says
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions
An officer fired two shots, striking the vehicle but missing the suspect, a police spokeswoman...
Central Texas officer fires at vehicle that nearly hit him as driver flees, teenager arrested

Latest News

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021....
Deaths rise as Palestinians flee heavy Israeli fire in Gaza
FILE - Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. lead a column of...
‘Foot soldiers’ of Birmingham to BLM: ‘Keep on keeping on’
Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the International Olympic Committee says...
Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics
McCarthy congratulates new chair Stefanik
Despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, the International Olympic Committee says...
COVID-Japan: Growing concerns on holding Olympic games