Central Texas constable shot during chase reported to be doing well after surgery

(KWTX) – Hill County Pct. 4 Constable Kevin Cordell, who was shot as two fugitives led officers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 35, was reported to be doing well Friday after undergoing surgery at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

“I believe I have great news and give all thanks and glory to God! It sounds like our Constable who was shot Kevin Cordell is going to be ok,” a post on the Hill County Republican Party’s website said.

The Lakelander newspaper reported Cordell was attempting to keep the car in which the two suspects were riding from entering the interstate when one of the two fired at Cordell’s vehicle.

One bullet went through the windshield of the vehicle, struck the constable in the head, and exited through his neck, the newspaper reported.

A Hill County constable underwent surgery today after he was shot during a high-speed chase that involved multiple law... Posted by The Lakelander on Thursday, May 13, 2021

The Burleson Police Department, from which Cordell is retired, asked for prayers for the injured constable in a Facebook post.

Please pray for retired Burleson PD officer and current Hill County Constable Kevin Cordell, who was shot this afternoon... Posted by Burleson Police Department Texas on Thursday, May 13, 2021

The two suspects, who were wanted in Dallas for aggravated assaults and were also suspects in a homicide investigation, drove into Waxahachie at around 2 p.m. Thursday in a red Dodge Neon, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

A Waxahachie officer tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off, leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase north on Interstate 35 W, and firing at them repeatedly.

When the driver of the Neon made a U-turn to head south on the interstate, a DPS trooper was able to use a PIT maneuver to stop the car near County Road 604 close to Alvarado, the DPS said.

The two suspects fired again at officers, who returned fire, injuring both, one critically.

The two suspects were taken to a hospital.

The social media site DFW Scanner reported Friday that one of the two 19-year-old suspects later died, but there was no immediate official confirmation of the death.

