Central Texas officer fires at vehicle that nearly hit him as driver flees, teenager arrested

An officer fired two shots, striking the vehicle but missing the suspect, a police spokeswoman...
By Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A teenage driver who sped off after one traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Temple, and then nearly struck an officer while fleeing from a second stop, prompting the officer to fire twice, was arrested after a foot chase through a residential neighborhood, but not without a struggle.

Police later identified the driver as Walter Martinez-Schanne, 18, of Belton

He was in the Bell County Jail Friday morning.

Charges were pending.

Walter Alan Martinez-Schanne.
The shots the officer fired struck the vehicle, but not the driver, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.

The initial traffic stop occurred at around 3 p.m. Thursday at West Avenue H and South 37th Street, Arreguin said.

The driver sped off, but was later found in the 500 block of West Avenue V, she said.

“When officers approached, the suspect again attempted to flee, nearly striking an officer with his vehicle. That officer fired two shots, striking the vehicle but missing the suspect,” she said.

The driver abandoned his vehicle in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street and ran through a residential area, where he was captured.

Martinez-Schanne “physically resisted arrest before being transported to Bell County Jail,” Arreguin said.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, she said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call either the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477,

