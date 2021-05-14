Hometown performer moves a step closer to fulfilling her dream of taking the Opry stage

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native has hopes and dreams of performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., and now she’s one step closer to that becoming a reality.

Kimberly Kelly who grew up in Lorena, signed a recording deal with Show Dog Nashville this week.

“This is a dream for me. I had nearly given up, but I remembered someone telling me you have to be present to win so I just kept at it.” Kelly said from her home in Nashville.

She joins a roster that includes Clay Walker and label head Toby Keith.

Kelly started performing before audiences in 2006, and never lost focus on her dreams through years of playing gigs locally and regionally.

She says her fans have kept her motivated.

“I still have fans reach out to me and say ‘I remember seeing you play at Hog Creek Ice House,’” she said.

Kimberly says Show Dog Nashville has agreed to fund a studio album and will help with promotions.

A tour is likely to follow in the fall.

“I would love it if Toby Keith would go on the road with Clay Walker and ask me to be the opening act. I think I’d be perfect for that,” Kelly joked.

Her most recent release, a crowd-funded EP titled “Don’t Blame It on Me,” charted in the Top 40 Country Albums on iTunes.

That was sort of my last-ditch effort, so to speak. I said ‘I’m gonna stop if nothing happens.’” Kelly said.

It’s a good thing she didn’t stop.

The EP caught the eye and ear of David Macias who heads up label services company Thirty Tigers.

“David liked the EP and tweeted ‘This new artist or new to me is blowing my mind.’ So, I hunted him down and got a meeting with him. That’s how it started.” Kelly said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.