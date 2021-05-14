Hood Howdy aims to help families new to Fort Hood feel comfortable

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood held a welcoming event for new families stationed to the installation Thursday.

MWR Sponsorship manager Rosie Vargas says their event, Hood Howdy, aims to help all military families new to the installation feel safe and comfortable.

“We’re here to support them, we’re here to help,” she said.

“Especially with these new spouses that may even be new to the Army, they need to know that MWR has that support for them.”

The event hosted more than 100 businesses and organizations to help families with things like childcare, finding a job, and health resources available to them. While some were weary of coming to Fort Hood after hearing of Vanessa Guillen’s murder and issues with on-post housing, many families say they’re appreciative of the work the post is doing to help them feel safe and welcome.

“I think it’s nice that people are stepping up and doing something about the issues that are happening,” said Army Wife Ashley Moore.

“It’s nice to see that they’re getting new things and holding events like this for us. I think events like this are great to have because, especially with having young kids, we don’t get out much. When it comes to finding resources, it’s nice to have it all together for you.”

MWR says they plan to have two more events like this for new families on post later this year.

