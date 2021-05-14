Advertisement

Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash

By KCNC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KCNC) - A Wyoming teen who survived a serious crash missed her school’s prom, so hospital staff decided to throw one for her.

Miracle Manzanares was hit by a truck and pinned to a bonfire. The crash resulted in burns across 40% of her body.

She was taken to Swedish Medical Center in Colorado and has been a patient for about 10 weeks. During this time, she missed her school’s prom.

The hospital staff decided to throw one for her.

“They just surprised me. Like, I didn’t know any of this was going to happen,” Manzares said.

Caroline Cummins works at the hospital and said that prom was really important to Manzares, so the staff made sure she had a prom to attend.

“I was having a hard time trying to trust them, but then I got really close to them and now, I’m sad that I’m going to be leaving them soon,” Manzares said.

While saying goodbye is tough, her recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

“Miracle is a miracle of an 18-year-old and I am so proud of the care that we were able to provide and the team that we have,” Cummins said.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police initially thought the driver had been shot, but an autopsy report shows he was bitten by...
Police: Man found dead after freak crash near local restaurant wasn’t shot, he was bitten
Do you recognize her?
Who Is She? Police need help identifying mystery woman
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions
The video shows groups or teens and young adults exchanging gunfire.
Police release video of exchange of gunfire at local apartment complex
Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Shots fired as US Marshals serve warrant at home near local school, one person dies

Latest News

A teen recovering for 10 weeks in the hospital missed her prom, so the staff decided to throw...
Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash
Fort Hood held a welcoming event for new families stationed to the installation Thursday.
Hood Howdy aims to help families new to Fort Hood feel comfortable
Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual...
Bill Maher taping canceled after host’s positive virus test
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts