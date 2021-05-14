Advertisement

Local district fires Pre-K substitute over indecency with a child allegation

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) – The Lorena ISD advised parents Friday that it fired a Pre-K substitute teacher after the Lorena Police Department alerted the district to an allegation of indecency with a child against the educator.

The incident was alleged to have occurred on the afternoon of May 7 at the Primary School and the district was informed on May 8.

“The substitute was not allowed to return to campus and has since been terminated,” Lorena Superintendent Dr. Joe Kucera said in the letter to parents Friday.

“In addition, a report has been made to the State Board of Educator Certification,” he said.

“To date, the allegation is limited to one incident involving one child, and the parents of the child are also cooperating with law enforcement,” Kucera said.

Because of the police investigation, the district wasn’t allowed to release any information until Friday, he said.

The parents of all students in the Pre-K classroom in which the substitute served have been contacted.

“This incident is very troubling, and we want to assure you that the alleged reprehensible act of this individual does not in any way align with the values or character of Lorena ISD or its staff,” Kucera said.

He asked parents who may have information or whose children may have information to call the Lorena Police Department at (254) 857-9614.

