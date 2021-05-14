Man killed as US Marshals served warrant at home near local school identified

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A man who died after shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant at a home Thursday near a Killeen elementary school was identified Friday as Samuel Roberto Pleasant, 40.

Marshals were serving the federal arrest warrant at around 10:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue when the shots were fired, Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a brief press release.

The neighborhood is just southwest of Peebles Elementary School.

Pleasant was on supervised release after serving a federal prison sentence following a guilty plea in February 2018 to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to online court records.

A request for modification of the conditions and/or terms of the three-year period of supervised release, which started on Dec. 19, 2019, was filed on April 20 in U.S. District Court after Harker Heights police found Edwards early in the morning on March 11 in the parking lot of the Lucky Winners gaming store in a vehicle that turned out to have been stolen and was linked to a domestic violence incident on March 10 in Killeen.

Pleasant failed to call his probation officer as required within 72 hours, but did call the officer on March 22, records show.

On March 29, after checking several addresses, federal probation officers found Pleasant in a room at a Days Inn with a woman named Heather who quickly left, according to the records.

The probation officers smelled the odor of marijuana and noted Pleasant had white powder on his lips, chin, and hands that he claimed was baby powder, the records show.

He refused to provide a urine sample and the probation officers found marijuana “blunts” in a pack of cigarettes in the room, the records show.

The April 20 motion requested that Pleasant be placed in the Salvation Army Halfway House in Waco for 180 days.

Court records don’t’ show what happened after that, but on May 5 an Absconder Sheet was filed with the court, which suggests Pleasants’ whereabouts were unknown.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

