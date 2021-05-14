Mississippi River traffic resumes after I-40 bridge closure for fractured beam
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Coast Guard Heartland says the waterway restriction near the I-40 bridge is lifted.
The restriction lifted Friday, came after days of closure due to a crack found in the bridge. USCG says boats and barges are now permitted to cross under the I-40 bridge.
As of Friday morning, there were 62 vessels with a total of 1,058 barges at a standstill in the Mississippi River. That’s 157 additional barges reported within the last 12 hours.
The bridge remains closed to vehicle traffic.
