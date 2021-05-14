Mulkey hits the ground running at start of whirlwind Hall of Fame induction weekend

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (KWTX) -Kim Mulkey has hit the ground running as she prepares to be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame Saturday evening at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Uncasville, Conn., and plenty of Baylor fans are there to support her.

The former Baylor coach arrived by private plane Thursday afternoon along with her mother, Dru, her daughter Makenzie, son-in-law Clay Fuller and grandson Kannon.

Several members of Mulkey’s staff who are going with her to Louisiana State University were also part of the entourage.

Kramer Robertson, Mulkey’s son who played baseball at LSU, will attend the induction Saturday but is traveling separately because he’s in season playing professional baseball.

Thursday, Mulkey signed dozens of basketballs and playing cards for the Naismith Hall of Fame to auction and keep.

She also signed jerseys with her name on the back and a ’20′ signifying her year of induction.

The 2020 class is being inducted a year late because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baylor fan John Pickett traveled from Dallas to witness the historical moment.

“You know Kim has meant so much to us to the school but really she’s been an inspiration and I enjoy being around her,” Pickett said.

“She’s earned this honor and I want to be there to help honor her for all the hard work she’s put into it.”

Regina Bruce of Dallas is a fan, too.

She has traveled to games as far away as Connecticut and Tennessee to cheer on the Lady Bears during Mulkey’s 21 seasons at Baylor.

She said she wouldn’t miss the chance to be at the Hall of Fame Induction.

“She’s an incredible inspiration to so many women and girls at the university and across the country. I just love her to death and I’m grateful to be able to be there,” Bruce said.

Louisiana State University, Mulkey’s new home, is sending up a plane full of boosters and.

administrators including former LSU gymnastics coach “D-D” Breaux.

“Kim hasn’t competed yet and hasn’t won a victory in the PMAC (LSU’s 13,215-seat arena), but this is a huge victory,” Breaux said.

“Not only does she represent us, she represents the state of Louisiana, she represents the state of Texas...Baton Rouge and the Tiger Nation. We’re so excited to be a part of this tremendous honor.”

A planeload of supporters from Louisiana Tech, Mulkey’s alma mater, are due to arrive Saturday.

Athletic Director Eric Wood and head women’s coach Brooke Stoehr, who played for Mulkey when she was an assistant at Louisiana Tech, will also attend.

The Enshrinement Tip-off Celebration and Awards Gala will is Friday night.

Mulkey will get her ring Saturday as well as her Hall of Fame jacket.

Mulkey chose her daughter, Makenzie, to put the jacket on her at the ceremony.

