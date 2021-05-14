Advertisement

No. 1 Baylor travels to Orlando with ‘chip on shoulder’

By Darby Brown
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s tennis team is the number one ranked team in the country, but they earned the number two seed in the NCAA tournament.

They are using that as motivation to prove that they really are the top team in the NCAA championship and are hoping to return to Waco with a trophy.

The team left for Orlando today, where they will play Ole Miss in the Round of 16 on Monday.

The NCAA Championship is on Saurday, May 22.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police initially thought the driver had been shot, but an autopsy report shows he was bitten by...
Police: Man found dead after freak crash near local restaurant wasn’t shot, he was bitten
Do you recognize her?
Who Is She? Police need help identifying mystery woman
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions
The video shows groups or teens and young adults exchanging gunfire.
Police release video of exchange of gunfire at local apartment complex
Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Shots fired as US Marshals serve warrant at home near local school, one person dies

Latest News

Baylor Softball
Baylor set for Big 12 Softball Championship
Baylor is headed to the NCAA championships
Baylor women’s golf earns NCAA championship berth
Interim Baylor Men's Tennis Coach Michael Woodson
Baylor promotes Woodson to head men’s tennis coach
Baylor Softball pours Gatorade on Glenn Moore after he gets his 800th win with the program
Coach Moore gets 800th win as Baylor Head Coach