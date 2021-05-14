No. 1 Baylor travels to Orlando with ‘chip on shoulder’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s tennis team is the number one ranked team in the country, but they earned the number two seed in the NCAA tournament.

They are using that as motivation to prove that they really are the top team in the NCAA championship and are hoping to return to Waco with a trophy.

The team left for Orlando today, where they will play Ole Miss in the Round of 16 on Monday.

The NCAA Championship is on Saurday, May 22.

