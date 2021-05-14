Advertisement

Not a wash-out weekend but a soggy set up is fast approaching

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Humidity is coming back over the weekend...and that will set the stage for some rain chance for next week too. Good news is that it’s not a washout of a weekend, even with rain chances back in the forecast. Morning temperatures tomorrow will only fall into the low-to-mid 60s before warming into the low 80s. Saturday is expected to be a mostly cloudy but also mostly dry day. The 30% chance of showers and storms we have in the forecast is for the late-afternoon and early evening before a 40% chance of rain arrives overnight. Sunday looks to be a little soggier with some showers and storms possible, especially along and east of I-35. Sunday could start off with scattered showers in the morning and rain chances linger on/off throughout the day.

As far as next week’s rain goes, we’re expecting multiple waves of rain to move through, some of which will be heavy at times. As of right now, the highest potential for rain remains Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but each and every day through Saturday will have at least a 40% chance. Morning temperatures next week stay stagnant in the mid-to-upper 60s, and highs should warm up out of the low 80s thanks to the rain.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows groups or teens and young adults exchanging gunfire.
Police release video of exchange of gunfire at local apartment complex
DPS troopers and sheriff's deputies in North Texas took at least one person into custody...
Central Texas constable shot during chase reported to be doing well after surgery
Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Man killed as US Marshals served warrant at home near local school identified
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions
An officer fired two shots, striking the vehicle but missing the suspect, a police spokeswoman...
Central Texas officer fires at vehicle that nearly hit him as driver flees, teenager arrested

Latest News

Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Flooding rain a concern as a rainy string of days kicks off this weekend
fastcast overcast partly cloudy goldthwaite wind
One more rain-free day before a wet stretch of weather takes over
fastcast overcast partly cloudy goldthwaite wind
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast