Not a wash-out weekend but a soggy set up is fast approaching

Humidity is coming back over the weekend...and that will set the stage for some rain chance for next week too. Good news is that it’s not a washout of a weekend, even with rain chances back in the forecast. Morning temperatures tomorrow will only fall into the low-to-mid 60s before warming into the low 80s. Saturday is expected to be a mostly cloudy but also mostly dry day. The 30% chance of showers and storms we have in the forecast is for the late-afternoon and early evening before a 40% chance of rain arrives overnight. Sunday looks to be a little soggier with some showers and storms possible, especially along and east of I-35. Sunday could start off with scattered showers in the morning and rain chances linger on/off throughout the day.

As far as next week’s rain goes, we’re expecting multiple waves of rain to move through, some of which will be heavy at times. As of right now, the highest potential for rain remains Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but each and every day through Saturday will have at least a 40% chance. Morning temperatures next week stay stagnant in the mid-to-upper 60s, and highs should warm up out of the low 80s thanks to the rain.

