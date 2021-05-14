Advertisement

Police search for suspects in string of local vehicle burglaries

Police released surveillance photos from a string of vehicle burglaries on May 4.
By Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance photos Friday as they look for suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries in Temple.

Police received four reports of vehicle burglaries on May 4 in the 20 block of Old Waco Road and four more reports of burglaries around Lion’s Park.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Tips may also be submitted online.

We need your help identifying suspect(s) involved in several vehicle burglaries. On May 4, TPD received four reports in...

Posted by Temple Police Department on Friday, May 14, 2021

