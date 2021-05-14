Police search for suspects in string of local vehicle burglaries

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance photos Friday as they look for suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries in Temple.

Police received four reports of vehicle burglaries on May 4 in the 20 block of Old Waco Road and four more reports of burglaries around Lion’s Park.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Tips may also be submitted online.

