Police search for suspects in string of local vehicle burglaries
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police released surveillance photos Friday as they look for suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries in Temple.
Police received four reports of vehicle burglaries on May 4 in the 20 block of Old Waco Road and four more reports of burglaries around Lion’s Park.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.
Tips may also be submitted online.
