Restaurant Report Card for May 14, 2021

Cold vegetables, missing hair restraints and a lack of thermometers and food labels caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Madea’s Southern Soul Food restaurant at 1209 North Loop Dr. in Waco got a 90 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted the food handlers needed hair restraints.

The cooked carrots, spinach, and cauliflower weren’t kept hot enough and apparently the person in charge had no idea about what the food temperature requirements are.

The business needed thermometers and food labels.

A re-inspection was scheduled.

Wei Tasty Asian at 721 South 4th St. in Waco got a 94 on a recent inspection.

There wasn’t much out of the ordinary here, but the health worker did note cooked chicken needed to be covered in the fridge and bulk containers of flour needed to be labeled.

The Pizza Place at 230 North Main St. in Salado got a 94 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, racks throughout the restaurant needed to be cleaned because of buildup and the backsplash needed to be repaired or replaced because there was no way to properly clean it because it’s peeling and rotting.

The soda spigots also needed cleaning.

The permit was withheld.

B Town Burgers at 508 Sparta Road is this week’s Clean Plate Award Winner.

The inspector wrote the words “looks great” on the report.

Cheese melting on a hot patty between buns or toast?

Your choice.

