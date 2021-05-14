Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An El Paso woman woke up covered in blood and discovered it was coming from the apartment above hers.

After calling 911, Ana Cardenas says the blood, which covered parts of her bed, walls, furniture, and even her hair was coming from the upstairs apartment where a man aged between 55-70 had died.

She says police determined her neighbor had died from natural causes and had been decomposing for five or six days.

Cardenas had slept with the ceiling fan on and the blood seeped down exactly where the fan was... Which caused the blood to travel towards the blades of the fan and splatter on her bedroom walls...

Cardenas says firefighters knocked down his door and the body was lying exactly where her fan was.

The tenet above her had carpet and the blood seeped through to Cardenas’ ceiling.

She says she was completely in shock when it happened.

Cardenas had been living there for about a year and a half but has since decided to not renew her lease.

The incident remains under investigation.

