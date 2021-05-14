Advertisement

Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling

Ana Cardenas says the blood covered parts of her bed, walls, furniture and even her hair
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An El Paso woman woke up covered in blood and discovered it was coming from the apartment above hers.

After calling 911, Ana Cardenas says the blood, which covered parts of her bed, walls, furniture, and even her hair was coming from the upstairs apartment where a man aged between 55-70 had died.

She says police determined her neighbor had died from natural causes and had been decomposing for five or six days.

Cardenas had slept with the ceiling fan on and the blood seeped down exactly where the fan was... Which caused the blood to travel towards the blades of the fan and splatter on her bedroom walls...

Cardenas says firefighters knocked down his door and the body was lying exactly where her fan was.

The tenet above her had carpet and the blood seeped through to Cardenas’ ceiling.

She says she was completely in shock when it happened.

Cardenas had been living there for about a year and a half but has since decided to not renew her lease.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows groups or teens and young adults exchanging gunfire.
Police release video of exchange of gunfire at local apartment complex
Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Shots fired as US Marshals serve warrant at home near local school, one person dies
DPS troopers and sheriff's deputies in North Texas took at least one person into custody...
Central Texas constable shot during chase reported to be doing well after surgery
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions
An officer fired two shots, striking the vehicle but missing the suspect, a police spokeswoman...
Central Texas officer fires at vehicle that nearly hit him as driver flees, teenager arrested

Latest News

DPS troopers and sheriff's deputies in North Texas took at least one person into custody...
Central Texas constable shot during chase reported to be doing well after surgery
The city is asking for input on the Riverwalk trail and other trails around the city.
Waco: City looking for feedback on area trails
Kimberly Kelly with Show Dog Nashville label head Toby Keith.
Hometown performer moves a step closer to fulfilling her dream of taking the Opry stage
Central Texas native has hopes and dreams of performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville,...
A Central Texas native has hopes and dreams of performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and now she's a step closer to that becoming a reality.
An officer fired two shots, striking the vehicle but missing the suspect, a police spokeswoman...
Central Texas officer fires at vehicle that nearly hit him as driver flees, teenager arrested