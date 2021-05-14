Waco: City looking for feedback on area trails

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’ve ever used the trails in and around Waco, the city wants to know your opinion. The parks and recreation department is running a survey as part of a city-wide master trails plan.

Jonathan Cook, parks and recreation director, said they are looking at issues like connectivity, quality and the variety of trails around Waco. One of the first steps in doing that is gathering information from the people who use the trails.

Cook said when people think about the trails in and around Waco, their first thought may be the Cameron Park trails or the trail along the river. However, there are other trails, like the Cotton Belt trail and the Lake Waco trail.

Cook said those trails are all great for walking and other activities, but they are not connected together. One of the goals is to create a trail system people can use for fun, but also to get from one place to another.

“As our city continues to grow, and whether you’re looking at the economic development piece or additional recreation or transportation, it can all play together,” Cook said.

“This planning process really takes an inventory of the assets we currently have, but then looks at how we can further develop trails throughout the city to help enhance quality of life.”

Cook said the most important feedback will be what people think can be done to improve the trails, especially looking at areas where there are not any trails, but should be.

“We really want to see areas that we’re missing, whether that be a location-side of town, whether that be an accessibility to where we have more of an inclusive nature for people of all ages and all types,” Cook said. “That’s really what we’re looking for, is those missing puzzle pieces.”

The survey is currently online, and it takes about 10-15 minutes. In addition to the online survey, city employees will also be out on the trails collecting responses in-person.

Cook said collecting responses in-person gives them a different perspective because you’re talking with someone right in the moment. City employees will also be tracking the number of people using the trails.

After the survey is complete, the data will be collected and used to guide future priorities and an action plan.

