Waco: Home sales are brisk

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Houses are moving quickly.

In fact, sales of existing homes are up more than 40% in Waco compared to last year.

“Five years ago, four years ago, three years ago, it’s staggering to see how up and to the right almost everything has moved,” said Ashton Gustafson, owner and broker of Ashton Gustafson Real Estate and Associates.

Time on the market is only about 40 days.

“We just don’t have inventory,” Gustafson said.

“I had a contract not long ago, eight offers the day it hit the market and only one person got it.”

This leaves buyers searching and competing.

Investors are even seeking out sellers, sending handwritten letters, texts and calls to ask if people are looking to jump into the market.

“If you are entertaining getting into the marketplace, there’s probably never been a better time,” Gustafson said.

“You need to find an agent that knows what they are doing, that’s been in the game for a long time because truly not having your home listed in the open market will cost you.”

Adding to inventory concerns, building new construction is problematic too.

“Commodities have skyrocketed, the price of lumber, that’s hard to do right now,” Gustafson said.

It’s a problem that feeds itself, when sellers sell and then become buyers.

“You must be preapproved in this market, you want to make sure you are giving the strongest offer you can, let the seller know you are ready to close as fast as your lender is ready to close,” Gustafson said.

He says there’s no crystal ball when the market bubble will burst or begin to calm down.

Experts advise buyers to play the long game and make an investment.

For those only looking to stay a few years, that becomes a more difficult decision.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.