Advertisement

Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers can stop wearing masks on May 18. Walmart is offering them a $75 incentive for getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows groups or teens and young adults exchanging gunfire.
Police release video of exchange of gunfire at local apartment complex
DPS troopers and sheriff's deputies in North Texas took at least one person into custody...
Central Texas constable shot during chase reported to be doing well after surgery
Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Man killed as US Marshals served warrant at home near local school identified
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions
An officer fired two shots, striking the vehicle but missing the suspect, a police spokeswoman...
Central Texas officer fires at vehicle that nearly hit him as driver flees, teenager arrested

Latest News

Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns
There's a boom in Pokemon trading card sales.
Pokemon trading card shortages
Houses are moving quickly in Waco.
Waco: Home sales are brisk
Texas “has achieved an incredible milestone” in the fight against COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott...
Texas achieves ‘incredible milestone’ in fight against COVID-19, governor says