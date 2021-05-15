A Few Storms Out West This Evening with High Rain Chances To Follow

Patchy fog will be possible early in the morning until 10am, with partly cloudy skies to follow for your Saturday. Highs will make it into the low to mid 80s, with a few storms west of I-35 early evening. The chance for strong storms stays pretty low. We’ll be dry going through the night into Sunday, but rain chances will start to kick back in Sunday afternoon, and most of us will see some rain during that time. Highs will still be warm though around 80.

Afterwards, multiple waves of rain will be moving through Central Texas, and we’ll have rain chances every day of the work week. Also, because of the warm and humid environment that we’ll have, a few strong storms will be possible as we go through next week as well, but the heavy rain will be the big story. By the end of the week, we will have picked up over 2 inches of rain across most of Central Texas, so flooding will certainly be a concern by the end of the week.

