Friday high school baseball and softball scores

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friday night brought heartbreak to Midway fans, joy to Bosqueville fans.

Midway softball and baseball were both playing do-or-die games, and both lost nail-biters.

The baseball team lost 1-0 to Rockwall. Softball lost game 3 to Bryan 3-1.

Both Bosqueville programs won in Whitney. The softball team rallied from down two in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Italy 3-2 and force a game 3 Saturday. The baseball team dominated Frost wire-to-wire ending 20-0.

Lorena softball beat Troy 8-5 to take a 1-0 series lead, while the baseball team came up just short against Cameron Yoe, falling behind in that series.

Academy and West softball went to game 3 this evening, with Academy winning 1-0 to advance to Round 4.

