Killeen ISD student wants to bridge the gap

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - A senior from Harker Heights High School has been on a mission for the past six weeks to bridge the gap.

Saturday morning, officers from different law enforcement agencies from around Killeen met at the lion’s club park to provide the community and police officers a space to cultivate positive relationships within a fun environment.

One officer talked to the group about what it’s like being a police officer and dealing with the public.

The Organizer is a 2021 Murphy Lee Service Scholarship recipient through the Educated Angels organization.

As part of the scholarship, the recipients must develop a project, and he titled “It Takes Both Sides to Bridge the Gap.”

“These police officers are just human, right? Our community, we’re human all of us are humans, so we need to understand that. So, the climate of surrounding this entire event is that we’re all human. And no matter what uniform we put on every day,” Said Antonio Fox, a senior at Harker Heights High School.

Organizers say this event is a perfect opportunity for kids and cops to learn from one another.

“The purpose of this event is to help repair the perceived relationship between our community and law enforcement officers and provide a safe and fun space to help breed that positive interaction,” Fox explained.

Officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Killeen ISD, Killeen, and Harker Heights police departments, and the Bell County constables attended the event and participated in activities.

Fox said he hopes the project will become an annual event in the community.

