Advertisement

Killeen ISD student wants to bridge the gap

High School senior, planned a community project Saturday morning at Lions Club Park in Killeen...
High School senior, planned a community project Saturday morning at Lions Club Park in Killeen to provide the community and police officers a space to cultivate positive relationships within a fun environment. The event is open to the public.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - A senior from Harker Heights High School has been on a mission for the past six weeks to bridge the gap.

Saturday morning, officers from different law enforcement agencies from around Killeen met at the lion’s club park to provide the community and police officers a space to cultivate positive relationships within a fun environment.

One officer talked to the group about what it’s like being a police officer and dealing with the public.

The Organizer is a 2021 Murphy Lee Service Scholarship recipient through the Educated Angels organization.

As part of the scholarship, the recipients must develop a project, and he titled “It Takes Both Sides to Bridge the Gap.”

“These police officers are just human, right? Our community, we’re human all of us are humans, so we need to understand that. So, the climate of surrounding this entire event is that we’re all human. And no matter what uniform we put on every day,” Said Antonio Fox, a senior at Harker Heights High School.

Organizers say this event is a perfect opportunity for kids and cops to learn from one another.

“The purpose of this event is to help repair the perceived relationship between our community and law enforcement officers and provide a safe and fun space to help breed that positive interaction,” Fox explained.

Officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Killeen ISD, Killeen, and Harker Heights police departments, and the Bell County constables attended the event and participated in activities.

Fox said he hopes the project will become an annual event in the community.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wakes up covered in blood
Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling
Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Man killed as US Marshals served warrant at home near local school identified
The video shows groups or teens and young adults exchanging gunfire.
Police release video of exchange of gunfire at local apartment complex
Mary Catherine Edwards, 31, who lived alone, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 13, 1995. Her...
Advanced DNA testing leads to arrest in 1995 murder of beloved Texas teacher
The Lorena ISD advised parents Friday it has fired a Pre-K substitute teacher over an alleged...
Local district fires Pre-K substitute over indecency with a child allegation

Latest News

fastcast storm stormy storms downburst heavy rain severe
Warm and Humid This Evening with Multiple Storm Chances Around The Corner
fastcast overcast partly cloudy goldthwaite wind
A Few Storms Out West This Evening with High Rain Chances To Follow
From mold, water erosion and issues getting repairs, these problems are what the Defense...
Military to launch new Tenant Bill of Rights for on-post housing
fastcast cloudy clouds overcast bluebonnets wild flowers spring partly cloudy
Not a wash-out weekend but a soggy set up is fast approaching