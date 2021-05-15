Advertisement

Late night shooting leads to one hospitalization

A young person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being...
A young person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday evening.(ap)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A young person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday evening.

According to Temple Police around 8 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W Calhoun Ave.

The 16-year-old victim said he went to visit someone he knew, when an unknown person in a black vehicle shot at him.

The victim ran through the area on foot when a a second unknown person appeared and shot him in the leg.

He was later transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

Temple PD asks if you have any information about this case, contact Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wakes up covered in blood
Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling
Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Man killed as US Marshals served warrant at home near local school identified
The video shows groups or teens and young adults exchanging gunfire.
Police release video of exchange of gunfire at local apartment complex
Mary Catherine Edwards, 31, who lived alone, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 13, 1995. Her...
Advanced DNA testing leads to arrest in 1995 murder of beloved Texas teacher
DPS troopers and sheriff's deputies in North Texas took at least one person into custody...
Central Texas constable shot during chase reported to be doing well after surgery

Latest News

On the eve of her Hall of Fame induction, former Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey says she’s excited and...
Mulkey ‘excited and humbled’ by Hall of Fame induction
From mold, water erosion and issues getting repairs, these problems are what the Defense...
Military to launch new Tenant Bill of Rights for on-post housing
Kim Mulkey receives her Hall of Fame jacket at a ceremony on Friday (5/14)
Mulkey ‘excited and humbled’ by Hall of Fame induction
Time runs out for hundreds of bills as Texas House passes key deadline
Time Runs out for Texas Bills