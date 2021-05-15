Late night shooting leads to one hospitalization

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A young person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday evening.

According to Temple Police around 8 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W Calhoun Ave.

The 16-year-old victim said he went to visit someone he knew, when an unknown person in a black vehicle shot at him.

The victim ran through the area on foot when a a second unknown person appeared and shot him in the leg.

He was later transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

Temple PD asks if you have any information about this case, contact Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.