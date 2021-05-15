Mulkey ‘excited and humbled’ by Hall of Fame induction

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (KWTX) - On the eve of her Hall of Fame induction, former Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey says she’s excited and humbled by being selected for what she calls ‘the granddaddy of them all.’

“It’s the granddaddy of them all and what makes it that is it’s men’s and women’s basketball , it’s international basketball, it’s everything with basketball,” Mulkey told KWTX.

Mulkey started the day Thursday enjoying breakfast with her family and close friends in a ‘lockeroom’ the Hall of Fame decorated with her name on the entryway.

Each inductee had a room of their own to enjoy in the same area including Kevin Garnett and the late Kobe Bryant.

Mulkey, who is being inducted because of her successes at Baylor as a coach including three national titles and 23 Big 12 titles, said the experience she’s having is unlike anything she’s ever had before.

“I’m excited,” Mulkey said. “Just looking around like a kid in a candy store. I mean you’re looking at the best of the best in basketball and i’m looking at all my heroes and the people I watched growing up.”

Thursday evening Mulkey attended the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala held for inductees.

Mulkey was presented with her Naismith Hall of Fame jacket at the event. The Hall of Fame asked each inductee to choose one person in their inner circle to put the jacket on them and Mulkey chose her daughter, Makenzie, who was a player for her at Baylor and a part of her staff.

“Makenzie my daughter will put that on me, and I am just going to love it all,” she said.

While some friends and family joined Kim at the Gala, the official induction will happen in a live broadcast from the Mohegan Sun Resort Saturday night at 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Fans from Baylor have made the trek to support the coach who recently took the head coaching job at LSU.

Mulkey’s alma mater of Louisiana Tech, where she spent 19 years as both a player and an assistant coach, are bringing a plane of ‘who’s who’ including the AD, the head women’s basketball coach and another former player of Mulkey’s.

“It’s just humbling. The athletic director from Louisiana Tech whom I’ve never met is bringing a plane full of people and he will be here as well.

LSU also has a big group of supporters cheering on their new coach.

“LSU, they’re coming with administrators and boosters, and I can’t wait to see all of them. It means a great deal,” Mulkey said.

Mulkey is looking forward to being presented by Michael Jordan, whom she played with in the 1984 Olympics.

“I’m humbled by his accepting presenting me and that’s going to be so cool,” she said.

Kim is looking forward to a big day Saturday and hopes to soak it all in with those she loves the most.

“Seeing my family together. Obviously, the moment when you’re up on the stage making that speech,” Mulkey said.

“I’m just honored.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.