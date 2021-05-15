Warm and Humid This Evening with Multiple Storm Chances Around The Corner

We’ll have partly cloudy skies going through the evening with temperatures dipping to the low to mid 70′s after sunset. Clouds build up heading into Sunday, with a few spotty showers to start the day. Morning lows will be in the mid 60′s. Storm chances arrive midday and last through early evening, and some of them could get pretty strong. However, our severe weather threat stays low for Sunday. The storms move out around 8:30pm, with another wave of storms moving in Monday morning. We dry out Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 80′s, before another wave of rain moves in Tuesday.

The multiple waves of rain that we’ll see going through next week will come from a slow-moving disturbance that will pass by the state during the middle of the week. Rain chances will be seen every day of the week, with lower chances by next weekend. Due to the warm and humid environment, not only will be have heavy amounts of rain fall across our area, but a few strong storms will be possible as well. A drying trend does look to place next weekend though.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.