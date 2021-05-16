Advertisement

A Couple Strong Storms Possible Today with Abundant Rain To Follow

By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds build up heading into Sunday, with a few spotty showers to start the day. Morning lows will be in the mid 60′s. Storm chances arrive midday and last through early evening, and some of them could get pretty strong. However, our severe weather threat stays low for Sunday. The storms move out around 8:30pm, with another wave of storms moving in Monday morning. We dry out Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 80′s, before another wave of rain moves in Tuesday.

The multiple waves of rain that we’ll see going through next week will come from a slow-moving disturbance that will pass by the state during the middle of the week. Rain chances will be seen every day of the week, with lower chances by next weekend. Due to the warm and humid environment, not only will be have heavy amounts of rain fall across our area, but a few strong storms will be possible as well. A drying trend does look to place next weekend though.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wakes up covered in blood
Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling
Former Waco ISD superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson
Former Waco ISD superintendent dies as a result of recent health complications
File Graphic
Murder suspect captured after fleeing scene of wreck on I-35
A young person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being...
Late night shooting in Temple sends teenager to a hospital
The Lorena ISD advised parents Friday it has fired a Pre-K substitute teacher over an alleged...
Local district fires Pre-K substitute over indecency with a child allegation

Latest News

A Couple Strong Storms Possible Today with Abundant Rain During The Week
fastcast storm stormy storms downburst heavy rain severe
Warm and Humid This Evening with Multiple Storm Chances Around The Corner
Warm and Humid This Evening with Multiple Storm Chances Around The Corner
fastcast overcast partly cloudy goldthwaite wind
A Few Storms Out West This Evening with High Rain Chances To Follow