CLEAR Alert issued for a missing Texas woman in immediate danger

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cedar Hill Police Department is searching for Starnesia Williams, a missing Texas woman in immediate danger.

Starnesia Williams, is described as a 24-year-old Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

She is 5′5″ tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Williams was last seen at 1:00 p.m. on May 14th, 2021 at 2900 Block Forest Point Dr, Arlington, TX, in a black, 2009 Mercedes four door with a TX paper License Plate 79595Z1 and TX Hard Plate NVV4770.

According to the graphic issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Ronald Davis is a suspect in Williams disapperance.

He is described as a 29-year-old Black man with black ahir and brown eyes.

The suspect is 5′5″ tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972-291-5181.

