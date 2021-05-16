Family of fallen teenager holds “Stop the Violence” benefit concert

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a 19-year-old shot and killed back in April hosted a benefit concert to raise awareness about violence involving teenagers.

After losing her brother to gun violence just last month, Abbi Alexander and her family are honoring the memory of her brother, Quintin Ford, by working to help prevent further bloodshed in their community.

“My brother’s gone,” she said.

“I can’t ever hug him again. My little brother. We wanna distract the youth to bring back, save, and have them focus on their talents and keep them off the streets.”

Ford, or also known as Que, was shot and killed in the Harker Heights High School parking lot back in April. His family was quick to set up a benefit concert at the Bell County Expo Center Saturday called “Stop the Violence” and featuring local artists.

“Really just trying to get into kids heads and let them know to stay off the streets, be with your family more and don’t go out often,” said Kara Ford, his older sister.

All proceeds went towards building a youth center in Harker Heights.

While there’s still a lot more money to raise to make the project a reality, the family says it’s a stepping-stone to keep his memory alive.

“I want them to remember the positive Que,” Alexander said.

“He’d help you no matter what. If you were on the street with nothing, he’d help you with a ride, food, or whatever you needed and that’s how we should all remember him.”

