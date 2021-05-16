Advertisement

Former Waco ISD superintendent dies as a result of recent health complications

Former Waco ISD superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson
Former Waco ISD superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson(KWTX)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Waco Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson, has died as a result of recent health complications, according to Laredo Independent School District School Board President Hector J. Garcia.

Nelson was the superintendent for Laredo ISD from 2009 until 2017 before his tenure at Waco ISD.

Laredo City Representative Alberto Torres also confirmed Nelson’s death.

“During his tenure at LISD, we worked on numerous projects and programs for the benefit of what became ‘his community’ - Laredo. He will be truly missed; our prayers are with his family and friends,” Torres said.

Nelson resigned from Waco ISD on March 21, 2019, 15 days after he was arrested following a traffic stop in Robertson County and charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.

The City of Marlin hired Dr. Nelson as a consultant in January of 2020.

Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer, who led communications during Nelson’s tenure as superintendent, issued the following statement after learning of Nelson’s death:

“Working with Dr. Nelson, I saw firsthand his belief in the transformative power of education and his commitment in making that opportunity available to every child. He believed that education (and particularly the support of an incredible teacher) altered the course of his life, and he felt a responsibility to pay it forward by opening those same doors for the next generation. He was a storyteller with a personality that could fill a room and the power to inspire. He knew that it took the community to transform a student’s life, and he cared deeply and personally about the members of the team he assembled to join him in that work. Tonight, there are so many - not just in Waco but across the state - who mourn his passing.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman wakes up covered in blood
Texas woman wakes up to blood dripping from ceiling
Shots were fired as U.S. Marshals served a warrant Thursday at a home near a Killeen elementary...
Man killed as US Marshals served warrant at home near local school identified
The video shows groups or teens and young adults exchanging gunfire.
Police release video of exchange of gunfire at local apartment complex
Mary Catherine Edwards, 31, who lived alone, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 13, 1995. Her...
Advanced DNA testing leads to arrest in 1995 murder of beloved Texas teacher
The Lorena ISD advised parents Friday it has fired a Pre-K substitute teacher over an alleged...
Local district fires Pre-K substitute over indecency with a child allegation

Latest News

The family of a 19-year-old shot and killed back in April hosted a benefit concert to raise...
Family of fallen teenager holds “Stop the Violence” benefit concert
Missing tiger found in Texas
File Graphic
Murder suspect captured after fleeing scene of wreck on I-35
A young person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being...
Late night shooting in Temple sends teenager to a hospital