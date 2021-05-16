Former Waco ISD superintendent dies as a result of recent health complications

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Waco Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Marcus Nelson, has died as a result of recent health complications, according to Laredo Independent School District School Board President Hector J. Garcia.

Nelson was the superintendent for Laredo ISD from 2009 until 2017 before his tenure at Waco ISD.

Laredo City Representative Alberto Torres also confirmed Nelson’s death.

“During his tenure at LISD, we worked on numerous projects and programs for the benefit of what became ‘his community’ - Laredo. He will be truly missed; our prayers are with his family and friends,” Torres said.

Nelson resigned from Waco ISD on March 21, 2019, 15 days after he was arrested following a traffic stop in Robertson County and charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.

The City of Marlin hired Dr. Nelson as a consultant in January of 2020.

Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer, who led communications during Nelson’s tenure as superintendent, issued the following statement after learning of Nelson’s death:

“Working with Dr. Nelson, I saw firsthand his belief in the transformative power of education and his commitment in making that opportunity available to every child. He believed that education (and particularly the support of an incredible teacher) altered the course of his life, and he felt a responsibility to pay it forward by opening those same doors for the next generation. He was a storyteller with a personality that could fill a room and the power to inspire. He knew that it took the community to transform a student’s life, and he cared deeply and personally about the members of the team he assembled to join him in that work. Tonight, there are so many - not just in Waco but across the state - who mourn his passing.”

