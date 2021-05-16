Advertisement

Local food pantry and partners feed more than 650 military families

This weekend, the Killeen Food Care Center, with the help of local and national partners,...
By Alex Gibbs
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The center partnered with the Military Family Advisory Network, Tyson Foods and the Bob Woodward Foundation to distribute more than 50,000 pounds of groceries to the families.

According to a study by the University of Texas, military food insecurity is the highest in Texas with one in every six families struggling to put food on the table.

Some of the organizers were either retired or active duty military, and add that they wanted to help their fellow comrades the same way they were years ago.

“As we’ve grown up in the military, we’re just happy that we can now, here in the Fort Hood and Killeen community, give back to military families and the community in general,” said Army Chief Warrant Officer Brad Young.

More information on the Food Care Center can be found on their website.

